This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, increasing clouds. Wintry precipitation is possible during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow (especially in the evening). Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation or rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.