This afternoon, windy with snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday (Easter), partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.