Today, a slight chance of rain (especially in the Western U.P.). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.