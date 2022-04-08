Today, cloudy with wintry precipitation (including wet snow). Gusty winds. Windy conditions possible right along the Lake Superior shoreline. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, some snow showers, and some gusty winds. Clearing from west to east in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland spots could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Increasing clouds are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.