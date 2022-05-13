Today, few rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Next week, dry and cooler. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.