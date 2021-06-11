LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/11/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning. Clearing from west to east across the U.P. in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light south wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.