LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/16/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for some inland Western U.P. spots to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.