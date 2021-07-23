LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/23/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast to south to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning south to southwest.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon (especially in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan). Otherwise, clearing from west to east across the U.P. through the day. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, a few inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night and Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly clear. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.