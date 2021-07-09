LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/9/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday-Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.