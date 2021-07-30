LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/30/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.