Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, a chance of rain or a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain or a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.



Tuesday through Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.