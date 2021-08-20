LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2021

This afternoon, smoke/haze possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Warm and humid. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some rain showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, becoming mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.