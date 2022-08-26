This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for most U.P. spots. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.