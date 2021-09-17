LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/17/2021

This afternoon, a few possible rain showers. Clearing skies from west to east in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Some inland spots could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny and warmer. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, 70s to around 80 near Lake Michigan and for the Eastern U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, 70s to around 80 near Lake Michigan and for the Eastern U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night and Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.