LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/18/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with wind and a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10-20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

