LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Some snow may mix in during the morning. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.