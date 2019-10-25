Local 3 Friday evening weather forecast, 10-25-19

Tonight, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 or into the 40s near Lake Superior. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Saturday night, increasing clouds with rain; especially, east of Marquette and Escanaba. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH. Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.