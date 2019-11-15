LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/15/2019

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens, single digits for some inland areas, around 20 or into the 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sun. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix late. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Some freezing drizzle is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night and Friday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

