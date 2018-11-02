LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/2/2018

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with overnight snow or a rain/snow mix. Some snow accumulations are possible for inland areas. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, snow for inland areas in the morning. Rain or a rain/snow mix in the morning closer to the Great Lakes. Rain in the afternoon for all locations. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain. Strong winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible. Strong winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix or snow. Strong winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.