LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/13/2019

Today, cloudy with a chance of snow or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with some snow. Some light freezing rain can't be ruled out. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens, around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.