LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020

Tonight, lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, warmest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH turning west to northwest by Wednesday night.



Thursday and Friday, clouds and sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 30s.