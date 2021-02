LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 444 PM EST FRI FEB 5 2021 /344 PM CST FRI FEB 5 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST UPPER MICHIGAN... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS AND AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY...BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL. LOWS 10 BELOW TO 10 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST EAST. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST OVERNIGHT. SATURDAY...VERY COLD. BLUSTERY WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW IN THE WEST WIND SNOWBELTS. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 0 TO 15 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST EAST. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING. SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...CONTINUED VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS 18 BELOW ZERO TO 3 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST EAST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS ZERO TO 13 ABOVE...COLDEST FAR WEST AND WARMEST EAST. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST HALF LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING. SUNDAY NIGHT...CONTINUED VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE WEST WIND SNOWBELTS. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS ZERO TO 18 BELOW...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST HALF. MONDAY...CONTINUED VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW OVER THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. HIGHS ZERO TO 13 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST HALF IN THE MORNING. TUESDAY...CONTINUED VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST WIND SNOWBELTS. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS ZERO TO 20 BELOW ZERO... COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS ZERO TO 12 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...CONTINUED VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS ZERO TO 18 BELOW ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS ZERO TO 12 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST.