STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 322 PM EST FRI MAR 11 2022 /222 PM CST FRI MAR 11 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF UPPER MICHIGAN AND WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF UPPER MICHIGAN TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND BELTS...PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS 8 BELOW TO 11 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST IN THE WEST. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST...MOSTLY SUNNY ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 16 TO 21. .SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW LIKELY. LOWS 3 TO 14. .SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST EARLY. HIGHS 28 TO 41...WARMEST IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL. .SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS LATE. LOWS 11 TO 25. .MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 26 TO 36. .TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. .WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 30S TO NEAR 50.