LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/27/2020

Today, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in parts of the Eastern U.P. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Increasing clouds towards dawn. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas may fall into the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.