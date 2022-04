STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 500 PM EDT FRI APR 1 2022 /400 PM CDT FRI APR 1 2022/ TONIGHT...CLOUDS BUILDING WEST TO EAST. CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW AFTER MIDNIGHT...HIGHEST CHANCES NEAR THE WISCONSIN AND MICHIGAN STATE LINE. LOWS 24 TO 30. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 36 TO 42. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS... MAINLY IN THE EVENING AND ESPECIALLY EAST HALF. THE SNOW MAY BE MIXED WITH RAIN EARLY. LOWS 24 TO 30. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 47...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW LATE FAR WEST TO SOUTH CENTRAL. LOWS 24 TO 30. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW AND RAIN CENTRAL AND EAST...ESPECIALLY SOUTH CENTRAL. HIGHS 37 TO 43. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 24 TO 30. HIGHS 42 TO 48. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW IN THE MORNING...THEN RAIN LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 30 TO 36. HIGHS 40 TO 46.