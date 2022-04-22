Tonight, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast to south to southeast 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, below average temperatures for late April. A few rain showers or a few snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.



Wednesday and Thursday, below average temperatures continue. Weather conditions are expected to be dry. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.