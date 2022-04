STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 333 PM EDT FRI APR 29 2022 /233 PM CDT FRI APR 29 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS LATE. LOWS 36 TO 45. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS WEST HALF. HIGHS 49 TO 61...WARMEST EAST. SATURDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 38 TO 44. SUNDAY...RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS 43 TO 54...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES SHORELINES. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 35 TO 42. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 42 TO 57...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 33 TO 40. HIGHS 40 TO 50. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 29 TO 37. HIGHS 42 TO 57...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR.