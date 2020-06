LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/19/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the coolest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula, the warmest temperatures will be in inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.