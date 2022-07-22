Tonight, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts turning west to northwest through the night.



Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.