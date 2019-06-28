LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/28/2019

Tonight, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, areas of fog possible in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. Very warm, especially inland. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind becoming east to southeast.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light south to southwest wind.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Independence Day (Thursday), a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.