– Scattered storms will continue through sunset. Some storms could pulse up to produce hail and strong winds.

– Beautiful summer day for Saturday with gusty winds at times. With a northerly wind, it will be locally cooler near Lake Superior. Comfortable weather conditions for Saturday night, open the winds and enjoy!

– Warmer temperatures show up for Sunday and it looks very warm (hot) for next week. Along with the much warmer temperatures, there will be on and off rain and thunderstorm chances.