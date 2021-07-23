LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/23/2021

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms this evening. Better storms chances for all after sunset. Some storms later tonight could have heavy rain and stronger winds. Look for low temperatures in the 60s and 70s with humidity remaining.



Thunderstorms may linger in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Saturday morning. Otherwise, it’s back to some sunshine by the afternoon and it will be warm and humid. Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon (best chance of that Central and East). Any storm Saturday afternoon that can manage to get going could have stronger winds and hail. Clearing skies and less humdity Saturday night. Warm and less humid on Sunday with sunshine.



Warm next week with here and there storm chances.

