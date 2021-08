LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/13/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT FRI AUG 13 2021 /209 PM CDT FRI AUG 13 2021/ ...HIGH SWIM RISK FOR ALGER COUNTY THROUGH THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY...THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING EAST HALF. LOWS 39 TO 58...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 68 TO 78. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 52 TO 64...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER. HIGHS 76 TO 89...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 55 TO 70...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 77 TO 88...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. LOWS 53 TO 67...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 77 TO 87...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 56 TO 69...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 78 TO 89....COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN.