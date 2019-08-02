LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/2/2019

Tonight, scattered thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Otherwise, some clearing with possible fog. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some locations. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a few storms will be possible near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a chance of rain and and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some locations. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

