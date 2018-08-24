LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/24/2018

Tonight, cloudy with on and off rain. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy to at times partly sunny. A chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.