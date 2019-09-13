LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/13/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Scattered rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. Light and variable wind.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some 50s inland. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Light south to southeast wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.