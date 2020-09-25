LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2020

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe tonight (especially west of Marquette). Gusty winds. Areas of fog after Midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. A slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest late.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Next week, much cooler temperatures with some rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.