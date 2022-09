STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 339 PM EDT FRI SEP 9 2022 /239 PM CDT FRI SEP 9 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR THE LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OF SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY IN EFFECT... .TONIGHT...SHOWERS AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS ALONG WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 61. .SATURDAY...PATCHY FOG EARLY. SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS 60 TO 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 43 TO 58...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. .SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 64 TO 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 44 TO 59...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. .MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 70. .TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S TO AROUND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S AND 50S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. $$ LG