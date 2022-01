STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 306 PM EST FRI JAN 14 2022 /206 PM CST FRI JAN 14 2022/ ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL. LOWS 20 BELOW ZERO TO 9 ABOVE ZERO... COLDEST INTERIOR EAST AND WARMEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO EAST. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EARLY NORTH CENTRAL. HIGHS 4 ABOVE ZERO TO 19...COLDEST FAR EAST. MORNING WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO EAST. SATURDAY NIGHT...BECOMING BLUSTERY LATE...ESPECIALLY ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. PARTLY CLOUDY...THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY LATE. LOWS FROM 6 BELOW ZERO TO 11 ABOVE...COLDEST FAR EAST. SUNDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...ESPECIALLY NORTH AND EAST. HIGHS 20 TO 25. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY NORTH AND EAST. LOWS 10 TO 18. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. HIGHS IN THE 20S. TUESDAY...CLOUDY WITH SNOW LIKELY. LOWS ZERO TO 13 ABOVE. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 20S. WEDNESDAY...BLUSTERY WITH SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS ZERO TO 13 ABOVE. HIGHS 10 TO 20.