STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 342 PM EST FRI JAN 28 2022 /242 PM CST FRI JAN 28 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. LOWS FROM 16 BELOW TO 6 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW...MAINLY WEST AND CENTRAL IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 16 TO 20. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW. LOWS 6 TO 14. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS 19 TO 26. SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 4 TO 12. HIGHS 25 TO 31. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW IN THE MORNING... THEN A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 16 TO 26. HIGHS 26 TO 34. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 5 BELOW TO 12 ABOVE...COLDEST WEST INTERIOR. HIGHS 7 TO 17.