LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2020

Tonight, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers that could mix in with some wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a few rain showers or snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.