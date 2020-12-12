LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2020

Tonight, cloudy with light wintry precipitation. Temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s along Lake Superior. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.