LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or light freezing rain. Some wind early. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Winds becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, light wintry precipitation in some areas. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, light wintry precipitation in some areas. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, light wintry precipitation in some areas. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, light wintry precipitation in some areas. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, some snow showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, some snow showers are possible. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a chance of snow. Much colder temperatures possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a chance of snow. Very cold temperatures with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens in the Eastern U.P. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday night (Christmas Eve), lake effect snow showers possible. Very cold temperatures with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, (Christmas Day), lake effect snow showers possible. Very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will range from the single digits inland west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.