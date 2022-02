STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 359 PM EST FRI FEB 11 2022 /259 PM CST FRI FEB 11 2022/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT... TONIGHT...BLUSTERY AND MUCH COLDER. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WITH SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING OVERNIGHT. LOWS 12 BELOW TO 4 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 3 TO 11. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 15 BELOW TO 1 BELOW ZERO...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE TEENS. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 BELOW TO 6 ABOVE ZERO. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS ZERO TO 9 ABOVE EXCEPT 7 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE 20S. WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW AND/OR RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. HIGHS IN THE 20S AND 30S.