STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 347 PM EDT FRI MAR 18 2022 /247 PM CDT FRI MAR 18 2022/ TONIGHT...CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW BECOMING LIKELY...MAINLY CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 21 TO 32...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. SATURDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE MORNING MAINLY CENTRAL AND EAST...THEN CLEARING FROM THE WEST IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 30S...EXCEPT LOWER 40S INTERIOR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 31. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 40 TO 50...EXCEPT MID TO UPPER 30S ON THE KEWEENAW. SUNDAY NIGHT...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS IN THE 30S TO LOWER 40S. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW. LOWS FROM THE UPPER TEENS TO 20S...COOLEST OVER THE INTERIOR. HIGHS IN THE 30S TO LOWER 40S. WEDNESDAY...WET SNOW LIKELY...POSSIBLE MIXED WITH RAIN SOUTH. LOWS IN THE 20S. HIGHS IN THE 30S.