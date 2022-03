STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 353 PM EDT FRI MAR 25 2022 /253 PM CDT FRI MAR 25 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN UNTIL MID-MORNING SATURDAY... TONIGHT...BLUSTERY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY WEST...CHANCE ELSEWHERE. LOWS 15 TO 25...COLDEST WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY NORTHWEST WINDS. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...DRY FAR SOUTH-CENTRAL. HIGHS 21 TO 28. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT NEAR ZERO INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. HIGHS 18 TO 24. SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT NEAR ZERO INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 24 TO 30. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 12. HIGHS 30 TO 36. CHANCE OF MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION BUILDS IN THE EVENING. WEDNESDAY...RAIN AND SNOW. LOWS IN THE MID 20S. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.