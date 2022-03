STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 352 PM EST FRI MAR 4 2022 /252 PM CST FRI MAR 4 2022/ ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM CST SATURDAY... ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM EST SATURDAY... TONIGHT...A WINTRY MIX LIKELY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 18 TO 26. SATURDAY...A WINTRY MIX TO START TRANSITIONING TO RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN LATER IN THE DAY. HIGHS 29 TO 40. SATURDAY NIGHT...RAIN TRANSITIONING TO A WINTRY MIX. LOWS 24 TO 38...WARMEST SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. LOWS 12 TO 18. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 30. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 TO 12. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 12 TO 18. HIGHS AROUND 30.