LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/15/2020

Tonight, clearing skies. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light north wind.

Saturday, sunshine in the morning with patchy fog possible. Increasing clouds in the afternoon from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with some rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a few rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, clearing from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.