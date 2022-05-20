Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.