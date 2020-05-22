LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/22/2020

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some spots could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Memorial Day), a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Light wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.